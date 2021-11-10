Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Warner Music Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

