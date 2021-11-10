Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.940-$11.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.Waters also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.19. Waters has a 52-week low of $221.13 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.38.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

