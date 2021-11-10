Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 131.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO opened at $297.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.32 and its 200-day moving average is $284.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

