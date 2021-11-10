Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $301.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $337.00 to $301.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

W stock opened at $250.61 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.12 and its 200 day moving average is $284.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.68 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

