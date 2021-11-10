WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 156,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $227.41 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.