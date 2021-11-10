WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $598,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,545,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 354,122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 119,968.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 98,374 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,268,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

CCL opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.