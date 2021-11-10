WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 116.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.