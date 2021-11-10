WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 116.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

