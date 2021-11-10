WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $903,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 52.6% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 82.3% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 14,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $11,339,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $162.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.96.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

