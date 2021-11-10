WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

