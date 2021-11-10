WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 145 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.21.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

