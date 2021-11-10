Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $517.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

