Wedbush Comments on Skillz Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skillz in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Skillz alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. Skillz has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 36.84%.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $898,664.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 788,263 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,700 over the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skillz by 149.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $133,800,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.