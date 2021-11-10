Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLYM. KeyCorp increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $853.60 million, a PE ratio of -29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.