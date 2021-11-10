Wedbush Initiates Coverage on 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

2seventy bio stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

