Wedbush Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

