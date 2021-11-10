Wedbush Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.67) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.84). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.40. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

