Wedbush Weighs in on Etsy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.29.

Etsy stock opened at $258.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $283.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 69,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,850 shares of company stock worth $54,721,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.