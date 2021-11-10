Wedbush Weighs in on Skyline Champion Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

