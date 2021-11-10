Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Electrocomponents (ECM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Electrocomponents (LON: ECM) recently:
- 11/5/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Electrocomponents had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
LON:ECM opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.81) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. Electrocomponents plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 777.50 ($10.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.
