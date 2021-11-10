Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Electrocomponents (ECM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Electrocomponents (LON: ECM) recently:

11/5/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Electrocomponents had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Electrocomponents had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:ECM opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.81) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. Electrocomponents plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 777.50 ($10.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

