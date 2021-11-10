Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 84,473 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1,004.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,473 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.