Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1,032.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,562 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

