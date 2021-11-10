Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $6.33 Million in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

