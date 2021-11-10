Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 35,038 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,038 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 585,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,980,000 after acquiring an additional 382,596 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 119,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 126,916 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

