Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,780 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $77.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

