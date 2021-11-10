Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.99. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.86.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

