Weld Capital Management LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Weld Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $3,800,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $1,222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

