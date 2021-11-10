Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KSS stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $64.80.
KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
