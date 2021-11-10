Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

