Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $235,000 in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JOYY by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JOYY by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JOYY by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in JOYY by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in JOYY by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,741,000 after acquiring an additional 466,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. JOYY’s payout ratio is 122.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

