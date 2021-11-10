Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.39.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.