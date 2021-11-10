Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $260.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.30.

LOW opened at $233.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average is $202.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

