Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $340,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,225,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN opened at $132.82 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.61 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.24.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

