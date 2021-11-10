Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 259,226 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,813,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259,226 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.98% of Eversource Energy worth $546,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,650,000 after acquiring an additional 243,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,859,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,588,000 after acquiring an additional 132,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

