Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

