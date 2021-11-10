WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $156.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESCO reported strong third-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year, driven by a strong performance by all three business units and contributions from portfolio expansion. Also, benefits from the Anixter merger aided the top-line growth. Further, solid momentum across WESCO’s construction, original equipment manufacturer, and industrial businesses drove Electrical & Electronic Solutions revenues. Additionally, well-performing security solutions, and network infrastructure businesses drove Communications & Security Solutions revenues. Further, robust utility and broadband businesses aided the Utility & Broadband Solutions segment. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, supply chain challenges and a leveraged balance sheet remain concerns for the company.”

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WCC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.56.

NYSE WCC opened at $134.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $15,964,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.