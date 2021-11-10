West Branch Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,087,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,709,000 after acquiring an additional 478,517 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 363,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,723,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,826,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 330,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,016,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.