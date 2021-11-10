West Branch Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

