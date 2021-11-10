West Branch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 255 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

