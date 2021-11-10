West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $58,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,295,000. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 421,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth $5,520,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG stock opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.