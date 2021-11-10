Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 170.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.