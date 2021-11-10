Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender Sells 631 Shares

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.93. 4,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,436. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.