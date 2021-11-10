WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issues Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

