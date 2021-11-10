Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTSHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westshore Terminals Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

WTSHF stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.