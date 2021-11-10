Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment traded as high as C$28.22 and last traded at C$28.22, with a volume of 35885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.86.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.