Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at TD Securities

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $75,056,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

