William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Manitowoc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of MTW opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.33. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $41,604,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 113.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

