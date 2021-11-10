Wing Finance (WING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.34 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.95 or 0.00032000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $45.72 million and $5.34 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00075136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00077587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00099702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,810.68 or 1.00323593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.18 or 0.07007244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,208,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,004 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.