WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.66

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.66 and traded as low as $49.40. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 17,250 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 68,100.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $171,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.