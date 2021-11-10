Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) fell 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.05. 8,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 504,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $96,632 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $1,479,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

