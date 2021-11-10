Woodline Partners LP Buys 3,537 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.48% of Sutro Biopharma worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

STRO opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

