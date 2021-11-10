Woodline Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.72% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 127,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

